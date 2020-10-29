

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $13.58 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $21.52 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $13.58 Mln. vs. $21.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.05 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

