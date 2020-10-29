

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $14.82 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $17.10 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.22 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $121.13 million from $114.16 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $24.22 Mln. vs. $23.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $121.13 Mln vs. $114.16 Mln last year.



