

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data of Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are September numbers for industrial production, unemployment, housing starts and construction orders, as well as October figures for Tokyo inflation.



In August, industrial production was up 1.0 percent on month and down 13.8 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.0 percent, housing starts sank 9.1 percent on year and construction orders surged 28.5 percent on year. In September, overall Tokyo inflation was up 0.2 percent on year and core CPI fell 0.2 percent.



Australia will see September figures for private sector credit and Q3 data for producer prices. In August, credit was flat on month and up 2.2 percent on year. In Q2, producer prices fell 1.2 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year.



South Korea will provide September figures for construction output, industrial production and retail sales. In August, construction output was down 9.4 percent on year, while industrial production fell 0.7 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year and retail sales gained 3.0 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year.



Taiwan will see advance Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.5 percent on year. That follows the 0.58 percent decline in the three months prior.



Hong Kong will see advance Q3 numbers for gross domestic product; in Q2, GDP was down 0.1 percent on quarter and 9.0 percent on year.



Thailand will release September numbers for retail sales, current account and its coincident index. In August, sales sank 11.1 percent on year, while the current account surplus was $3 billion and the coincident index score was 125.21.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed in observance of the birth of the prophet Muhammad and will re-open on Monday.



