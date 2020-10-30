

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall inflation in the Tokyo region of Japan was down 0.3 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations following the 0.2 percent increase in September.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, sank an annual 0.5 percent - also in line with forecasts following the 0.2 percent drop in the previous month.



On a month basis, overall inflation was down 0.4 percent and core CPI slid 0.2 percent.



