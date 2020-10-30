

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That beat forecasts for a gain of 3.2 percent following the 1.0 percent increase in August.



On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 9.0 percent - again beating expectations for a decline of 10.0 percent following the 13.8 percent fall in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is now picking up.



