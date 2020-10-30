

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The JAL Group (JAPSY.OB) reported a loss of 161.2 billion yen during the first half of fiscal 2020 compared to profit of 54.1 billion yen, previous year. EBIT recorded a loss of 223.9 billion yen, compared to profit of 82.9 billion yen. Operating revenue was 194.7 billion yen, down 74% year-over-year.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects loss to owners of parent of 270 billion yen to 240 billion yen. Revenue is anticipated in a range of 530 billion yen to 600 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de