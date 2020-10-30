

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - BBVA Group (BBVA) reported that its third-quarter net attributable profit declined to 1.14 billion euros or 0.16 euros per share, down from 1.23 billion euros or 0.17 euros per share in the prior year, while quarterly profit was up 4.1% at constant rates.



Net interest income for the quarter decreased to 4.11 billion euros from 4.47 billion euros in the prior year.



Net fees and commissions for the third-quarter were 1.14 billion euros down from 1.27 billion euros in the previous year.



