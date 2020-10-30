

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $386 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $2.11 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $386 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.11 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

