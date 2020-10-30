

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) said its third quarter finished as it had anticipated when reported Interim Results on 9 September 2020. The Board is very comfortable with its current expectations for the full year. Computacenter plc will publish its pre-close trading update on 22 January 2021.



Computacenter said Pivot will become part of the Group on 2 November 2020. On the same day, the Group will also complete the transaction to acquire BT Services France. Computacenter said these acquisitions will have a marginal positive effect on its 2020 results but should, together in aggregate, add significantly to 2021.



