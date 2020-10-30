

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer prices remained flat in October, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



On a yearly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged for the second straight month in October. Final data is due on November 13.



The harmonized index of consumer prices also remained stable for the second month in a row. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent annual increase.



Data showed that food price inflation advanced to 1.5 percent from 0.9 percent, while the increase in services cost slowed to 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, energy and manufactured product prices declined 7.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent, but slower than the 0.5 percent drop seen in the previous month. The HICP was down 0.1 percent versus a 0.6 percent decrease in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de