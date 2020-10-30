

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Tour operator TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) confirmed Friday the signing of a further sale and leaseback or SLB agreement with BOC Aviation Limited. The agreement is for two new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft for the aggregate sum of $90 million or about 76 million euros.



The two new aircraft are expected to be delivered during Winter 20/21, in line with the company's newly agreed deferred re-fleeting programme with Boeing, once EASA recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX-8 has been achieved.



The company said the new deal with BOC Aviation would be on standard commercial terms and will create a total lifetime lease obligation of around 88 million euros to commence by the end of FY21.



