

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate fell further in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The gross unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.8 percent in September from 4.9 percent in August.



The gross unemployment fell by 1,400 to 136,300 in September from 137,700 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, fell to 2.1 percent in September from 2.2 percent in the previous month.



Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 6.1 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons was 184,000 in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

