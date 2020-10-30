

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at a softer pace in September, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew 7.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 10.4 percent increase in August.



On a working day adjusted basis, sales rose 10.2 percent from last year.



Sales of food and non-food sector increased by 5.5 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively, in September.



Sales of shops in DIY, kitchens and floors, furniture and home furnishings, recreation goods, shops selling consumer electronics and white goods, and drugstores increased in September, the agency said.



Online sales gained 34.8 percent compared to the same month last year.



The retail sales volume increased 5.5 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

