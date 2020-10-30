

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in September, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The trade deficit increased to $4.828 billion in September from $1.667 billion in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was $6.3 billion.



Exports rose 4.8 percent annually in September and imports increased 23.0 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports increased 6.7 percent in September and imports fell 0.4 percent from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports and imports rose by 0.7 percent and 19.7 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



