

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday, with concerns about a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and the growing risk of an inconclusive result to the Nov. 3 U.S. election keeping investors nervous.



The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 7 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,562 after ending on a flat note the previous day.



Safran, which co-produces engines for the most-sold Airbus and Boeing jets with General Electric, rose 1.4 percent after confirming its 2020 outlook.



Air France-KLM, a Franco-Dutch airline holding company, fell 2.3 percent after it unveiled a 1.05 billion-euro ($1.24 billion) quarterly operating loss and warned of significantly lower earnings for the fourth quarter.



Building materials firm Saint-Gobain surged 4 percent after improved full-year earnings forecast.



Energy giant Total SA gained 1.8 percent after its third-quarter profit topped forecasts.



Meanwhile, French GDP expanded 18.2 percent in the third quarter after logging a sharp 13.7 percent contraction in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed. Economists had forecast a sequential growth of 15.4 percent.



Nevertheless, GDP remained well below the level it had before the health crisis. Compared to its level in the third quarter of 2019, GDP was 4.3 percent lower, the Insee reported.



Another report showed that French consumer prices remained flat for the second straight month in October.



