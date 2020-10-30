

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in August, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 272 million in August from EUR 15.4 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, trade surplus was EUR 251 million.



Exports declined 2.2 percent year-on-year in August, after a 4.3 percent decrease in July. According to the initial estimate, exports fell 2.5 percent.



Imports decreased 5.3 percent annually in August versus 5.4 percent fall in the initial estimate. In July, imports fell 5.8 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that average gross wages rose 9.1 percent in August, after a 10.8 percent increase in July.



Net earnings increased 9.1 percent annually in August, after a 10.8 percent rise in the prior month.



