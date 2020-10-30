

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area flash quarterly national accounts, consumer prices and unemployment data. The currency bloc is forecast to grow 9.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in contrast to an 11.8 percent fall in the second quarter.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it declined against the greenback and the pound. Against the yen, it was steady.



The euro was worth 1.1675 against the greenback, 121.91 against the yen, 1.0695 against the franc and 0.9011 against the pound at 5:55 am ET.



