

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ITT Corporation (ITT):



-Earnings: -$46.8 million in Q3 vs. $118.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.54 in Q3 vs. $1.35 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $119.5 million or $1.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.71 per share -Revenue: $591.2 million in Q3 vs. $711.9 million in the same period last year.



