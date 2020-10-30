

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, aerospace and defense technology firm L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, while maintaining annual revenue outlook at the mid-point of the previous guidance range.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings of about $6.44 per share and adjusted earnings of about $11.55 per share on revenues of about $18.4 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $6.03 to $6.43 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $11.15 to $11.55 per share on revenues between $18.2 billion and $18.6 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.43 per share on sales of $18.47 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



