

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):



-Earnings: $304 million in Q3 vs. -$626 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.71 in Q3 vs. -$1.48 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $356 million or $0.84 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.43 per share -Revenue: $2.70 billion in Q3 vs. $2.57 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.5 to $2.6 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.63 to $1.69 Full year revenue guidance: $9.2 to $9.3 Bln



