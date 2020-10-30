

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Friday, W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) said it has reinstated its guidance for fiscal 2020, and expects to report total adjusted funds from operations or AFFO of between $4.65 and $4.75 per share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.51 and $4.61 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



