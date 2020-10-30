

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased in October after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.2 percent increase in September. Economists had expected 3.1 percent rise.



In August, inflation was 2.9 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.3 percent yearly in October and those of electricity, gas and other fuels gained by 4.8 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 9.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October.



