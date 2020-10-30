

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices declined in October, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in October, same as seen in September.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components fell 0.1 percent in October.



Prices for energy declined 6.0 percent year-on-year in October, following a 5.6 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, after a 0.97 percent increase in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, fell 0.6 percent annually in October, after a 0.8 percent decline in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 4.3 percent decrease in August.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 1.9 percent in September, after a 1.2 percent fell in the preceding month. In July, sales rose 4.1 percent.



In the third quarter, retail sales declined 2.2 percent yearly, following a 13.2 percent decrease in the previous quarter.



