

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index for October is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While it rose against the yen, it dropped against the euro and the franc. Against the pound, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 1.2968 against the pound, 104.51 against the yen, 0.9151 against the franc and 1.1688 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de