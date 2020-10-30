

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After swinging between gains and losses almost right through the day's session, European stocks managed to eke out modest gains on Friday.



Uncertainty about the outcome of U.S. presidential election, and worries about rising coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown restrictions weighed on sentiment, while data showing better-than-expected Euro Zone GDP data helped limit markets' decline.



The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.18%. France's CAC 40 firmed up 0.54%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX ended lower by 0.08% and 0.36%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI moved up 0.32%.



The FTSE 100 shed about 4.9% in October, while the DAX and CAC 40 lost 9% and 4.5%, respectively.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden ended higher today.



Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine closed weak.



In the UK market, Natwest Group and IAG climbed 6% and 5.9%, respectively. Associated British Foods, Royal Dutch Shell, Standard Life, WPP, BT Group, Whitbread, Smith Ds, Pearson and Standard Chartered gained 2 to 4%.



Shares of tour operator TUI AG has confirmed the signing of a further sale and leaseback or SLB agreement with BOC Aviation Limited for two new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft. The stock closed with a gain of about 4%.



Barclays Group, BP, Melrose and Tesco also closed notably higher, while Ocado Group, Avast, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Rentokil, Next, BAE Systems and Scottish Mortgage lost 2 to 3%. Rolls-Royce Holdings and AstraZeneca also ended sharply lower.



In the German market, Thyssenkrupp moved up more than 2%. Lufthansa, RWE, E.ON, HeidelbergCement and Continental also closed on positive note.



On the other hand, Merck declined nearly 4%, SAP and Wirecard both ended nearly 2% down, while Adidas, Volkswagen and Bayer lost 1 to 1.5%.



In France, Technip surged up more than 5%. Saint Gobain rallied more than 4.5% after improved full-year earnings forecast, while Safran gained about 3.5% after confirming its 2020 outlook.



Total, Societe Generale, Valeo, Michelin, Vinci, Publicis Groupe, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Airbus Group, Atos and Schneider Electric gained 1.7 to 3.5%.



Among the losers, WorldLine declined 2.4%, while STMicroElectronics, Hermes International, Sodexo and Sanofi slid 1 to 1.4%.



In economic releases, data from Eurostat showed Euro Zone gross domestic product expanded 12.7% on quarter, this was the sharpest growth seen since the series started in 1995. Economists had forecast a quarterly growth of 9.4% after falling 11.8% in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP fell 4.3% after easing 14.8% in the second quarter. GDP was forecast to decline 15%.



The German economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter from the historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the pace of growth exceeded expectations, preliminary data from Destatis showed. GDP grew 8.2% quarter-on-quarter, reversing a 9.8% fall in the second quarter. This was also faster than the expected growth of 7.3%.



German retail sales fell by real 2.2% month-on-month in September, in contrast to a 1.8% rise in August, official data showed. Economists had forecast a monthly decrease of 0.8%.



French GDP expanded 18.2% in the third quarter after logging a sharp 13.7% contraction in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed. Economists had forecast a sequential growth of 15.4%.



French consumer prices remained flat in October, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed. On a yearly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged for the second straight month in October. The harmonized index of consumer prices also remained stable for the second month in a row. Economists had forecast a 0.1% annual increase.



Switzerland's retail sales increased in September, rising by a working-day adjusted 0.3% year-on-year, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

