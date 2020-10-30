

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak, despite spending much of the day's session in the red as investors looked for direction.



Persisting worries about rising coronavirus cases and economic recovery weighed on stocks. Some brisk buying at a few top counters in the closing minutes lifted the benchmark to a positive close. Positive retail sales data helped.



The SMI, which touched a low of 9,494.52 in the session, ended with a gain of 31.01 points or 0.32% at 9,587.15, the day's high. The index posted a weekly loss of nearly 4.5%, having shed 4.8% over the previous four sessions.



Swiss Re, the top gainer in the benchmark index, ended stronger by about 3.5%. The reinsurance giant said its capital position is very strong and it is well-equipped to benefit from an improving market environment.



LafargeHolcim and Zurich Insurance Group advanced 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group, ABB and Novartis gained 0.5 to 0.9%.



Richemont and Swisscom ended lower by 1.1% and 1%, respectively, while Givaudan declined 0.72%.



In the midcap section, Straumann Holding ended 3.15% up and Julius Baer gained nearly 2%. Vifor Pharma, PSP Swiss Property, VAT Group, Swiss Prime Site, Baloise Holding, Dufry, OC Oerlikon Corp and Helvetia gained up 1.3 to 1.8%.



SIG Combibloc, Temenos Group, Logitech and Barry Callebaut closed weak, losing 0.9 to 1.4%.



In economic news, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 0.3% year-on-year in September.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 5.1% yearly in September, and those of non-food sector fell 2%. Other household equipment, textiles, DIY and furniture grew 12.8% and sales via mail orders and houses or internet gained 10.1%, the data said.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales fell 3.6% in September. In nominal terms, retail sales rose 0.3% annually in September and decreased 3.6% from a month ago.



