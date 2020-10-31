

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With only four days remaining for the much-awaited 2020 election, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading over President Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election. More than 85 million Americans have already cast their votes.



Trump and Biden are going all guns blazing to win the White House for the next four years. With the key talking points of the election campaigns have been the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter issue and the relations between the US and China.



Biden has been ahead of Trump in most national polls since the start of the year. He has hovered around 50% in recent months and has also had a 10-point lead. However, Biden leading over Trump in the polls, doesn't mean he will emerge victorious, because in 2016 Hillary Clinton also had a lead over Trump, but she lost.



Voters in America will decide on November 3 whether Trump remains in the White House for another four years or Biden takes charge of the country. A handful of swing states will probably decide the election and be targeted heavily by campaigners.



Meanwhile, Biden's election campaign is upset with Facebook after the social media giant blocked thousands of ads.



Facebook's policy to ban any new ads a week before election day as part of its crackdown on misinformation kicked in on Tuesday, however, pre-approved ads should still run.



In a blog, Facebook blamed technical issues and apologized. It said, 'We have identified a number of unanticipated issues affecting campaigns of both political parties. Some were technical problems. Others were because advertisers did not understand the instructions we provided and when and how to make changes to ad targeting.'



Biden's digital director Rob Flaherty slammed the tech giant and called it a 'fiasco.'



'It is abundantly clear that Facebook was wholly unprepared to handle this election despite having four years to prepare,' he said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de