

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Homestead Creamery has recalled glass bottled products citing a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves around 21 products in returnable and nonreturnable glass bottles. These includes Creamline Whole Milk, Homogenized Whole Milk, Chocolate and other milks, Heavy Cream, Buttermilk, Lemonade, Eggnog and Old Fashioned Custard products among others. These products have best buy dates ranging from November 4 to December 20.



The agency noted that the affected glass bottled products may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product. However, no known health risk is associated with the issue at this time.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product smelled like cleaning agent. The Wirtz, Virginia - based company has not received any reports of serious illnesses to date in connection with the issue.



The returnable glass bottles were distributed in various states in October through retail stores, direct delivery, and wholesale distributors. Shipments of this product started on October 15.



Eggnog and custard round, non-returnable glass bottles with the best by date of November 15 were distributed to The Fresh Market stores in around 22 states. Shipments of this product started on October 14.



Consumers are urged to return the bottles to the place of purchase for a full refund.



