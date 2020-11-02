

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc (SRP.L) said the Group was informed that AWE plc, the entity controlling the Atomic Weapons Establishment, will transfer back under the direct control and management of the Ministry of Defence as from 30th June 2021. Serco holds a minority interest of 24.5% in AWE Management Limited. Serco Group expects that AWE will make a contribution to both Serco's Group underlying trading profit and profit after tax of around 17 million pounds in 2020.



Serco expects both Group underlying trading profit and profit after tax in 2021 to remain broadly in line with current consensus and at similar levels to the Group's expectations for 2020, representing growth of around 35% over 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SERCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de