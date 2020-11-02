

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) issued an update in connection with the restrictions being put in place by governments to restrict the spread of COVID-19. The UK Government plans to close non-essential shops in England for one month from 5 November to 2 December. The Group said, assuming that this will be passed by the UK Parliament on 4 November, 57% of its total selling space will be temporarily closed from 5 November. The Group said the estimated loss of sales for these stores, including the stores in England, for the announced periods of closure is 375 million pounds.



As of November 2, all Primark stores in the Republic of Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia are temporarily closed, which represent 19% of the Group's total retail selling space.



