

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Monday a definitive agreement to make a public offer to acquire Kiadis, a Dutch clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, for 5.45 euros per share, representing an aggregate adjusted equity value of 308 million euros.



The French drug maker's public offer for the acquisition will be subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions.



Kiadis is developing innovative 'off the shelf' natural killer or NK cell based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases.



Kiadis' proprietary platform is based on allogeneic or 'off-the-shelf' NK cells from a healthy donor. NK cells seek and identify malignant cancer cells and have broad application across various tumor types. The platform has the potential to make products rapidly and economically available for a broad patient population across a wide range of indications.



Kiadis' NK cell-based medicines will be developed alone and in combination with Sanofi's existing platforms.



Sanofi said its research, development, and commercial expertise will be leveraged to advance Kiadis' pipeline, which includes NK cell based medicines for the treatment of patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant, liquid and solid tumors, as well as infectious disease.



In July 2020, Sanofi licensed Kiadis' pre-clinical K-NK004 program for potential combination for multiple myeloma.



