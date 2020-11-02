

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Monday that the European Commission has approved Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) to treat adult patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC who have not received prior systemic therapy.



According to the company, Tecentriq in combination with Avastin is the first and only cancer immunotherapy regimen approved in Europe for the treatment of HCC, the most common form of liver cancer. HCC is one of the few cancers with a rising death rate and limited options in the first-line setting.



The EU approval follows a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in September 2020.



The approval is based on Phase III IMbrave150 study that showed that Tecentriq combination improved overall survival and progression-free survival compared with the previous standard of care.



In the trial, Tecentriq in combination with Avastin reduced the risk of death by 42% and reduced the risk of disease worsening or death by 41%, compared with sorafenib.



Arndt Vogel, Professor of Medicine at Hannover Medical School, said, 'After many failures in the last 12 years, the combination of Tecentriq and Avastin shows improvement in overall survival compared to sorafenib and offers patients the opportunity for improved disease control with a high overall response rate.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de