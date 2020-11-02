

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit releases Italy's manufacturing PMI data. Final PMI results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to issue euro area final manufacturing PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped against the greenback, it rose against the yen and the pound. Against the franc, it was steady.



The euro was worth 1.1627 against the greenback, 122.00 against the yen, 1.0679 against the franc and 0.9036 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de