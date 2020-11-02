

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, while tightening its annual revenue outlook range.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.65 to $5.85 per share on revenues between $12.3 billion and $12.5 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.55 per share on revenues between $12.2 billion and $12.6 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.47 per share on revenues of $12.40 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



