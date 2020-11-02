

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC):



-Earnings: -$1.02 billion in Q3 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.57 in Q3 vs. $1.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.65 billion or -$1.00 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.70 per share -Revenue: $17.55 billion in Q3 vs. $27.69 billion in the same period last year.



