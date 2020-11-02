

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $415 million, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $203 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.2% to $1.92 million from $1.51 million last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $415 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.22 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.32 -Revenue (Q1): $1.92 Mln vs. $1.51 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.70 to $7.95



