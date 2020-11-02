

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $523 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $595 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $530 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $3.56 billion from $3.90 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $530 Mln. vs. $616 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $3.56 Bln vs. $3.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ESTEE LAUDER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de