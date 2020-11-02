

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has self-quarantined after one of his contacts tested positive for Covid-19.



Tedros tweeted late Sunday, 'I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.'



In his following tweets, he said it is critically important that all comply with health guidance to break chains of COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.



Tedros and the WHO have been working hard over these months to fight the coronavirus that has affected over 46 million people and claimed over 1.2 million lives across the world.



The WHO, which is expecting a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of 2020 or early 2021, urges all individuals to hand-wash, wear masks and keep a safe distance to fight the pandemic.



Tedros' messages come as several European countries and U.S. states are locking down again following a second wave of the virus attack. On Sunday, Geneva, home to WHO's headquarters, declared a fresh state of emergency, shutting down all bars, restaurants and non-essential shops.



The organization recently noted that the European region for the second consecutive week accounted for the biggest proportion of new infections across the world.



