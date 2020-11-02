The position is the result of high scores across five key SPM capabilities

Global decision-making platform vendor Board International has come out on top in Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds Sales Performance Management Market Study 2020.

"Congratulations to Board ranking at the top of the vendors we evaluated in our 2020 Sales Performance Management Market Study," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "This 3rd edition of our study shows that sales performance management is seen as a core competitive enterprise component for organizations, and that the use of SPM software positively correlates to success with overall business intelligence initiatives."

The annual evaluation examines vendors' Sales Performance Management (SPM) solutions against five key capabilities: Sales Planning, Sales Execution, Integration, Technology, and Deployment. Board, whose all-in-one decision-making platform combines Business Intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics capabilities and is used by more than 3,000 organizations worldwide to drive digital transformation of critical processes, achieved the highest total score in the study.

As the planning, monitoring, and forecasting of sales activities becomes increasingly complex, particularly as organizations look to take a tailored approach to each of their prospects, many enterprises are turning to SPM solutions to drive greater sales performance.

"I joined Board International because I was extremely impressed with the breadth and depth of the technology. Being recognized by Dresner Advisory Services as a #1 SPM platform confirms my initial thoughts. Having Board International's BI and Predictive Analytics engine unified with all of the SPM components (Territory Quota Management, Incentive Comp Management, Capacity Planning), our customers can not just plan but truly optimize their Sales Organization," comments Jim Rich, General Manager Americas at Board.

Board International customers such as Mitsubishi Electric, part of the Mitsubishi Corporation, have achieved complete transparency of their sales performance. "We're now making business decisions quicker than ever before having selected Board as our sales performance management platform. We're serving more customers more products and using live data on quotes, sales and orders which has vastly improved sales process efficiencies," says Iain Blazey, General Manager IT Operations Services at Mitsubishi Electric Europe. To learn more about Mitsubishi's sales performance management success, see the case study.

For more information on the positioning and scoring methodology, see the full Wisdom of Crowds Sales Performance Management Market Study 2020: https://www.board.com/en/learn/dresner-advisory-sales-performance-management-market-study-2020.

