

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kennametal Inc. (KMT):



-Earnings: -$21.68 million in Q1 vs. $6.47 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q1 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.30 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.06 per share -Revenue: $400.31 million in Q1 vs. $518.09 million in the same period last year.



