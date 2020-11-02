

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $22.9 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $101.0 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $282.5 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $404.6 million from $374.2 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $282.5 Mln. vs. $265.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q3): $404.6 Mln vs. $374.2 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

REALTY INCOME-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de