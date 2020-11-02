

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $22.57 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $21.68 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, SBA Communications Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $270.09 million or $2.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $522.94 million from $507.55 million last year.



SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $270.09 Mln. vs. $247.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.38 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $522.94 Mln vs. $507.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.27 - $9.50 Full year revenue guidance: $2,065 - $2,085 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SBA COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de