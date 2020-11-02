

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $308 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $1.93 billion from $2.00 billion last year.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $333 Mln. vs. $321 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $1.93 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.



