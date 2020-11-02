

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for FMC Corp. (FMC):



-Earnings: $111.4 million in Q3 vs. $90.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.85 in Q3 vs. $0.89 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $160.1 million or $1.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.11 per share -Revenue: $1.08 billion in Q3 vs. $1.01 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.23 to $1.29 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 to $6.57 Full year revenue guidance: $4.72 to $4.78 Bln



