

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $12.8 million or $0.11 per share, compared to $17.3 million or $0.16 per share last year.



Total revenues dropped to $56.9 million from $57.4 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.27 per share on revenues of $103 million.



The company also authorized new stock repurchase program of 20 million shares.



