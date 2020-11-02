

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $26.53 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $28.01 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $133.69 million from $134.50 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $133.69 Mln vs. $134.50 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN STATES WATER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de