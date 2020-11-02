

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Transocean Inc. (RIG):



-Earnings: $359 million in Q3 vs. -$825 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.51 in Q3 vs. -$1.35 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$69 million or -$0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.13 per share -Revenue: $773 million in Q3 vs. $784 million in the same period last year.



