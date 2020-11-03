

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $24.27 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $4.21 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.68 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $126.0 million from $110.5 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $26.68 Mln. vs. $24.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $126.0 Mln vs. $110.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $130 - $139 Mln



