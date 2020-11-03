

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR, NTR.TO) said that it narrowed its 2020 adjusted net earnings guidance to a range of $1.60 - $1.85 per share from $1.50 - $1.90 per share.



'... Market conditions are improving around the world with higher crop and fertilizer prices, lower expected inventories and strong demand for crop inputs as we finish the year and enter 2021,' said Chuck Magro, Nutrien's President and CEO.



Global potash demand has been strong in 2020 and it continues to expect global potash shipments and consumption to increase by approximately 2 million tonnes from 2019 levels. As a result, it maintained its 2020 shipment forecast between 65 and 67 million tonnes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUTRIEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de