

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported that its third quarter consolidated revenue was 4.08 billion euros, a year-on-year decline of 5.2% (or down 1.1% at constant exchange rates). The company noted that, while COVID-19 disruptions continued to weigh on sales, it significantly mitigated their impact through strong execution, leading to a positive mix in all the main divisions, both in terms of products and trade channels. The Retail division revenue was down 8.3% (or down 4.6% at constant exchange rates), for the quarter.



For the first nine months of 2020, consolidated revenue was 10.31 billion euros, a year-on-year decline of 21.2% (down 20.0% at constant exchange rates).



The company said it remains on track to deliver cumulative synergies of 420 million euros to 600 million euros as a net impact on adjusted operating profit by 2023.



EssilorLuxottica will consider in December the opportunity to distribute a dividend by year end.



